Huge October earns Colts’ Jonathan Taylor AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, left, runs in front of San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (1) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor has been fantastic for the Colts.

The NFL is taking notice.

The league named Taylor AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. It’s the first time he’s earned the honor. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Month in December 2020.

Taylor carried 79 times for 478 yards and six touchdowns during the month. He added 13 receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown. From Weeks 4-8, the Colts running back led the NFL in scrimmage yards and rushing average while ranking in the top two in overall touchdowns (tied for first), rushing yards (second) and rushing touchdowns (tied for second).

Taylor was the only player in the league to tally at least 100 yards from scrimmage in all five games in October; he had at least one rushing touchdown in each one and surpassed 100 rushing yards in three of them.

Taylor excelled at the big play. Against the Texans, he bolted down the sideline for an 83-yard run that came up short of a score. Against the Ravens, Taylor took a short pass 76 yards for a touchdown for the third-longest reception by a running back in franchise history since 1960.

For the season, Taylor has 121 carries for 649 yards and six rushing touchdowns. He’s added 21 receptions for 265 yards and a score and ranks in the top ten in the NFL in rushing yards (second), rushing average (seventh), rushing touchdowns (tied for third), scrimmage yards (third) and total touchdowns (tied for seventh).

Taylor is the first Indianapolis Colts player to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors since Andrew Luck in November 2018 and the first running back since Edgerrin James in October 2005.