Indianapolis Colts announce 2,500 fan capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium for home opener

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday they will allow 2,500 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium for their home opener on Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Following discussions with the Marion County Public Health Department, we will host a maximum of 2,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for our home opener on Sept. 20. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 4, 2020

In July, the Colts announced they anticipated no more than approximately 25% capacity for home games in 2020. Since then, the Indianapolis 500 ran with no fans in the stands and Indiana has yet to see major improvements on mitigating the spread of the virus.

Earlier this week, reports suggested the colts would be able to handle 15% capacity safely and the team believed it was important to have some fans to support the downtown community.

The 2,500 limit is less than 5% of the capacity for a usual NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts open their season at Jacksonville September 13. The Jaguars plan to allow 25% capacity at home games in accordance with state and local authorities.

At least two dozen NFL teams won’t have any fans in their stadiums, at least for the start of the season.