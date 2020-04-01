Indianapolis Colts cheerleader auditions go virtual amid pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– For those hoping to become a cheerleader for the Indianapolis Colts, auditions are changing a bit this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auditions will be conducted virtually.

“This will be a new experience for all of us, but the Colts Cheerleaders are committed to entertaining, inspiring and uniting, even during these challenging times,” said Kelly Tilley, Colts Cheer squad director. “We are going to utilize all the digital tools available to move our audition process forward and give talented athlete-performers the chance to aim for their dream of becoming a Colts Cheerleader.”

Applicants can prepare by virtually attending weekly dance and fitness classes on the Colts Cheer Instagram or Facebook page.

Here is a timeline for the preliminary round of auditions:

Fri., April 17, 5 p.m. EST – Deadline for candidates to submit online audition application at Colts.com/auditions .

Sun., April 19, 10 a.m. EST – Candidates receive an email link with choreography, music and instructions on how to submit audition videos and material for the preliminary round.

Sun., April 19, 1 p.m. EST – Deadline for candidates to submit preliminary material. All videos will be evaluated by a panel of expert judges for accuracy of choreography, technical skills and performance.

Mon., April 20 – Top 50 finalists chosen and notified. Finalists will receive more instructions and resources, including a tutorial on how to create a YouTube playlist for their final audition.