INDIANAPOLIS — Danny Pinter’s fourth season is over almost before it had begun.

The Ball State product has been placed on the Indianapolis Colts’ season-ending injured reserve list with a broken left ankle. The injury was suffered on the first play of the third quarter in Thursday’s 27-13 preseason win at Philadelphia when a player rolled up on his ankle from behind.

Pinter had appeared in 46 games with seven starts after being selected in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. He started three games at center in 2021 when Ryan Kelly was out — the Colts were 3-0 with him —and started the first three games at right guard last season before being replaced.

This year, Pinter was projected as Kelly’s backup, and he stepped in for him against the Eagles while Kelly was nursing a foot injury.

“Broke his ankle, which is very unfortunate,’’ coach Shane Steichen said Saturday afternoon. “Danny is a really good player for us. To lose a guy like him is very unfortunate for us.

“Hope he has a speedy recovery.’’

Losing Pinter is a significant blow to the offensive line. He brought versatility to play any of the interior positions.

Possible replacements for the backup center spot are Wesley Fries and Dakoda Shepley.

“Working through all of that right now,’’ Steichen said. “There are a couple of guys we’re looking at.’’

Rosters must be trimmed to 53 by 4 p.m. Friday.

Medical matters

All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, although Steichen noted, “He’s doing really good . . . and expect him back soon.’’

Leonard was joined in concussion protocol by linebacker E.J. Speed, who displayed concussion symptoms following the Eagles game.

Cornerback JuJu Brents missed the Philly game after sustaining a hamstring injury in the joint practice with the Eagles.

Taylor update

Jonathan Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list (PUP).

“Yep, right now he is,’’ Steichen said.

The Colts have given their disgruntled running back permission to find a trade partner until Tuesday. One aspect of a trade would be Taylor passing a physical.

