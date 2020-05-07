Indianapolis Colts release 2020 schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – You play the hand you’re dealt, but it’s doubtful everyone at West 56th Street is pleased with the 2020 hand dealt to the Indianapolis Colts.

One prime-time game, and that’s a Nov. 12 road trip Nashville for a Thursday night matchup with the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans.

In late February, owner Jim Irsay lamented his team’s inability to secure a prime-time home game last season, especially with it coming off a 10-6 record and winning a road playoff game at Houston in 2018.

It was something he was “disappointed with, that I don’t understand,’’ he said. “So it’s something that I just have to pursue, and you know me, I protect the Colts and I will fight as hard as I can to accomplish the things that we do.’’

Maybe next year.

To compound the frustration, the Colts are without a Monday night or Sunday night prime-time game for the first time since 2012, Andrew Luck’s rookie season. They also had to settle with one Thursday night appearance that season.

With little prime-time exposure, the Colts open and close against AFC South rival Jacksonville – the Sept. 13 opener in Jacksonville and the Jan. 3 finale against the Jaguars in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The regular-season home opener is Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The schedule:

Preseason

Aug. 13-17 Philadelphia

Aug. 20-24 Washington

Aug. 27-30 at Buffalo

Sept. 3-4 at Cincinnati

Regular Season

Sept. 13 at Jacksonville 1 p.m.

Sept. 20 MINNESOTA 1 p.m.

Sept. 27 NEW YORK JETS 4 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Chicago 1 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Cleveland 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 18 CINCINNATI 1 p.m.

Oct. 25 BYE

Nov. 1 at Detroit 1 p.m.

Nov. 8 BALTIMORE 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Tennessee 8:20 p.m. (Thursday)

Nov. 22 GREEN BAY 1 p.m.

Nov. 29 TENNESSEE 1 p.m.

Dec. 6 at Houston 1 p.m.

Dec. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders 4 p.m.

Dec. 19-20 HOUSTON TBD

Dec. 27 at Pittsburgh 1 p.m.

Jan. 3 JACKSONVILLE, 1 p.m.

A few tidbits:

The schedule includes seven games against teams that reached the playoffs last season: two each against Houston and Tennessee, one against Baltimore, Green Bay and the Vikings. Five of the seven are at Lucas Oil.

It also features three quarterbacks drafted 1st overall: Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield (2018), Detroit’s Matthew Stafford (2009) and Cincinnati rookie Joe Burrow (2020).

The Colts have games against five of last year’s top-10 ranked QBs: Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill (No. 1), Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (No. 3), Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins (No. 6), Detroit’s Matthew Stafford (No. 6) and the Raiders’ Derek Carr (No. 9). Houston’s Deshaun Watson was No. 11 and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers No. 12).

The 2020 schedule includes two games against 2019 rushing champion Derek Henry and 10 of the league’s top-14 ranked backs.

