Injuries contribute to ups and downs of Colts Camp

WESTFIELD – No training camp is perfect, but to Frank Reich, the important thing is to follow up the less than perfect days with better ones.

“You can’t overreact,” the Colts head coach explains. “You get mad with a bad practice but you can’t overreact. In the same way, you can’t overreact to a good practice. You have to stay focused. So that’s what we’ll try to do.”

A big reason for the team’s inconsistencies has been injuries, a certainty of life in the NFL. Known well by veterans, like Nyheim Hines, who just returned to practice from a hip injury.

“At some point, the twos and threes have to be the ones,” says Hines. “That’s how it is here. That’s why we draft guys ever year. That’s why there’s competition every year. Whoever’s up is up.”

No one recognizes that reality better than running back Jonathan Taylor, who was pressed into a starting role last year in week one after Marlon Mack went down with an injury.

“I know what I’m supposed to do, I know my job now,” Taylor points out. “I can help others who need help. I can be more relaxed, go out and play. At first, it was ‘study, study study’, trying to get on the speed and level of these vets mentally.”

Major mental strides are still to come, as the Colts approach the half-way point of training camp at Grand Park.