INDIANAPOLIS – Speculation became reality for Anthony Richardson.

The Indianapolis Colts’ rookie quarterback will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and miss the remainder of the season, according to owner Jim Irsay.

“After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season,” Irsay posted on social media Wednesday.

On Monday, Irsay said surgery was likely for the rookie. At the time he made those comments, no final decision had been made.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, and the team ultimately determined surgery was the best option to repair a grade 3 sprain to the AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder. He suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Colts’ Week 5 win over Tennessee when Titans linebacker Harold Landry fell on him at the end of a 4-yard run.

It marked the third time in four starts Richardson was unable to finish a game – a bruised knee against the Los Angeles Rams and a concussion at Houston – and he also missed the Week 3 trip to Baltimore with the brain injury.

On Friday, Shane Steichen left the door open for Richardson to need surgery.

“Obviously, we want to do the best thing for him,” he said at the time. “Still relying on the doctors and we’ll make that decision in a little bit.”

During Sunday’s broadcast, CBS sideline reporter Amanda Renner said she asked Richardson about his status.

“Not quite sure yet what I’m going to do,” he told her.

Now we know the answer: surgery.

Richardson flashed his immense potential during his four starts.

The 6-4, 244-pounder completed 50-of-84 passes for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for an 87.2 passer rating. But Richardson’s true threat was with his legs. Despite missing so much time with the injuries, he’s still the Colts’ second-leading rusher with 136 yards and four TDs on 25 attempts.

Richardson became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history with four rushing TDs in his first three games and the first Colts quarterback with a rushing TD in three consecutive games.

With Richardson out, Gardner Minshew II is Indy’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. He’ll be backed up by Sam Ehlinger.

In his second start this season, Minshew suffered four turnovers – one fumble and a career-high three interceptions – in Sunday’s 37-20 loss at Jacksonville.