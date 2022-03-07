INDIANAPOLIS – One of the more improbable yet successful careers with the Indianapolis Colts has come to a close.

As expected, Jack Doyle has decided to retire after nine seasons with his hometown team.

The Cathedral High School product had been considering retirement for the last year or so, and the speculation increased after the Colts closed the season with a loss at Jacksonville.

“I’ve just been banged up,’’ Doyle said. “It’s been tough. Tough on my body, tough on me just in general. It’s tough to play football, and it’s tough to get out there every week.

“It’s kind of taken a toll.’’

Doyle, 31, exits as one of the franchise’s all-time feel-good stories.

He entered the NFL in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky who signed as a rookie free agent with Tennessee. After the Titans waived him when rosters were pared to 53, the Colts quickly claimed him.

Over the next nine seasons, Doyle would appear in 131 regular-season games with 84 starts. He was selected to two Pro Bowls while compiling 295 receptions for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Doyle’s 295 receptions are the third-most in franchise history by a tight end, trailing only Dallas Clark (427) and John Mackey (320).

