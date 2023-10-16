INDIANAPOLIS – Jim Irsay is bracing himself and the Indianapolis Colts to be without Anthony Richardson for the remainder of the season.

The team owner told ESPN Monday evening that his rookie quarterback probably is going to undergo surgery on his right shoulder, which would sideline him for the rest of 2023.

“The most likelihood is he’s probably going to be gone for the year,’’ Irsay told ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “I mean, it’s not definite, but (he) probably misses this year and we’re going to have to contend with that factor.’’

Irsay noted debate continues regarding how best to deal with the grade 3 sprain to the AC joint in Richardson’s right shoulder. The injury occurred in the second quarter of the Colts’ week 5 win against Tennessee. Options include extended rest and rehabilitation, or season-ending surgery.

The ultimate decision, Irsay noted, will rest with Richardson and his representatives.

“ . . . but it’s probably going to lead toward surgery in the next week or so,’’ Irsay said. “We’re just trying to figure out exactly how and when and what we want to do and what Anthony wants to do.’’

Coach Shane Steichen said earlier Monday the team was looking at the long-term ramifications with Richardson.

“This is a decision that we want to make that’s right for him and the organization – for his longevity,’’ he said.

The No. 4 overall pick in the draft has started four games, but finished only the overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in week 4 because of injuries.

