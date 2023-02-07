INDIANAPOLIS – The individual with the deciding vote offered an update on the Indianapolis Colts’ month-long search for a head coach.

That would be Jim Irsay.

With his fan base growing more anxious with each passing day, the team’s owner made it clear a decision isn’t imminent.

The final decision, Irsay posted on his Twitter account, is “coming in Days not Hours.’’

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich Nov. 7 and officially launched a search for his replacement Jan. 9, the day after they closed a 4-12-1 season with a 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Thirteen individuals went through a first interview via Zoom, and eight were given a second interview that was done in person, much more exhaustive and involved extended one-on-one time with Irsay.

The second round of interviews involved: Jeff Saturday, who replaced Reich on an interim basis; offensive coordinators Shane Steichen of Philadelphia and Brian Callahan of Cincinnati, defensive coordinators Raheem Morris of the Los Angeles Rams, Ejiro Evero of Denver, Don “Wink’’ Martindale of the New York Giants and Aaron Glenn of Detroit; and Green Bay special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Evero recently accepted the defensive coordinator position with Reich, who was named the Carolina Panthers’ head coach.

The last candidate to be interviewed was Steichen, who met with Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and other Colts officials Saturday in Philadelphia before the Eagles departed for Super Bowl LVII, which is Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

If the Colts have decided Steichen is their new head coach, that can’t be finalized until the conclusion of the Super Bowl.

However, there’s nothing standing in the way of them announcing the hiring of another of the prospects.

Ballard prepared the team’s fan base for an exhaustive coaching search in early January.

“We’ve got a very detailed process put together on the traits and attributes we’re looking for in the head coach; don’t care what side of the ball,’’ he said. “And then, to be patient and take your time . . . make sure we have a thorough interview with everybody.

“I don’t care if it takes to mid-February to hire the head coach. It’s about getting it right.’’

Irsay reinforced that approach Tuesday.

“We said as an organization . . . the coaching search would be (an) open-minded and a thorough process . . . and the final decision would strictly based on what is best for our Franchise’s success and best for our Fans of Colts Nation,’’ he posted.

