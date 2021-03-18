Jim Irsay on Carson Wentz: He can be the Colts’ centerpiece

INDIANAPOLIS – It was the type of perfect-storm scenario that rarely hits the NFL radar.

A team stuck on that debilitating quarterback carousel – What are our options this offseason? – is presented with the opportunity to acquire a proven, still-young-enough veteran who’s no longer the face of his franchise and desperately needs a clean slate somewhere else.

That would be the Indianapolis Colts.

And Carson Wentz.

The uniqueness of the situation wasn’t lost on Jim Irsay. His franchise realized extreme successes with Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, but once again found itself in need of a QB1 after Philip Rivers retired in January. As everyone remembers, the carousel began spinning wildly Aug. 24, 2019 when Andrew Luck shocked the NFL and the Colts with his sudden retirement.

As for Wentz, his once promising career with the Eagles went Poof! The second-overall pick in the 2016 draft was deemed expendable after last season’s crash-and-burn that saw the team finish 4-11-1 and an error-prone, oft-sacked and wholly ineffective Wentz benched in favor of second-round pick Jalen Hurts over the final four games.

“There’s a lot of things that make this situation for the trade for Carson really special,’’ Irsay said on a Thursday Zoom conference call. “I really feel that it’s a rare long-term answer that you’re able to achieve through a trade. It doesn’t happen very much.’’

Wentz is 28. It hasn’t been that long ago that he was a legitimate MVP candidate. Remember, he passed for 33 touchdowns with just seven interceptions and a 101.9 rating and had Philly sitting at 11-2 before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in week 13 of 2017.

But young, proven players are available for a reason.

Wentz was available not because of his first four seasons with the Eagles, but his fifth. The league-high 15 interceptions despite missing four games. The 57.4 completion rate, 6.0 yards per attempt and 72.8 passer rating, all career lows.

As much as the Colts wanted and certainly needed a Wentz-like presence under center, they had to be as certain as possible. The cost was significant: a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-rounder that elevates to a first-round selection if Wentz is what Indy expects him to be. They assumed the remainder of his four-year, $128 million contract, although in effect the commitment is for two years and $47 million.

There were long, hard, exhaustive discussions between Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich, who was Wentz’s offensive coordinator in Philly in 2016-17.

“Just really addressing that question and that question mark you’re raising: ‘Why is he available? Is this some sort of trap for the franchise that might not be successful?’’’ Irsay said. “You become very, very cautious and try to look in every direction to try to find the right answers to make sure the direction you’re going in is the one that’s actually set up for us to have great success with this trade.’’

Those discussions clearly provided the necessary answers.

Wentz will be the Colts’ fifth different starting quarterback in as many seasons, following Rivers, Jacoby Brissett (2019), Luck (‘18) and Scott Tolzien (’17).

“I can’t emphasize how strongly I feel that Carson is the man for the job for the Colts at this time,’’ Irsay said. “After looking at this game for 50 years and seeing guys come and go at that key position, I really think he can be that guy that’s the centerpiece and the guy that’s going to be around with these teams that we put together for the next decade that give the Colts a chance for greatness.

“When you dig, dig, dig and look for things that give you pause, it’s really hard to find those things.’’

So Wentz finds himself transitioning from the face of the Eagles to the face of the Colts. He won’t be asked to carry a team that nearly pulled off an upset of the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs last season, but certainly will have to do his share.

And he’ll have to do it in what amounts to a prove-it mode.

In his first public comments since he was benched in favor of Hurts last December, Wentz was long on generalities and short on specifics regarding his divorce from the Eagles.

Did he and his agent ask for a trade at the end of last season?

“I’m not saying one way or the other,’’ Wentz said. “There was a lot of conversations, a lot of things that kinda shook out. As it played out, this is what went down.’’

How does he explain the complete collapse a year ago by himself and the team? Wentz conceded his poor performance was a combination of mental and physical issues.

“I’d say it was a culmination of everything,’’ he said. “There’s a lot of things I wish I could have back or done differently, but at the end of the day last year came and went and it’s behind us. It was a tough year.

“There was a lot of things that just didn’t fall into place. It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing, but at the end of the day you learn from it, you leave ‘em behind you and you get better from it.’’

Did the Eagles’ decision to draft Hurts in second round of the draft impact his poor season?

“Jalen and I had a good relationship,’’ Wentz insisted. “I wish the kid nothing but the best.’’

However, he added it certainly rubbed him the wrong way when coach Doug Pederson benched him in favor of Hurts during the week 13 loss at Green Bay.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it, it wasn’t fun,’’ Wentz said. “It was difficult, but I did everything I could to still be supportive of Jalen and my teammates.

“It wasn’t the ending I desired, but this is the path that we’re on, and we’re excited for this new opportunity.’’

One area that’s unquestioned is Wentz’s excitement to be reunited with Reich. His career with the Eagles began under Reich’s watchful eye.

The Wentz-Reich relationship began when Reich and the Eagles’ staff attended Wentz’s Pro day at North Dakota State in Fargo, N.D leading up to the 2016 draft.

“We’re both obviously men of faith, and we talked about our values and different things,’’ Wentz said. “It was natural. Then finally getting to work with him for two years . . . not just the personal side of things but the Xs and Os of football and how we see the game and how we can have healthy discussions and disagreements, but really challenge each other and ultimately make each other better.

“I’m super excited about getting to work with him again because I have the utmost respect for the man that he is, the friend that he has been to me as well.’’

So much is in place for Wentz to make the most of his fresh start.

After absorbing a league-high 50 sacks last season as injuries forced the Eagles to start 14 different offensive line combinations, he’ll be working behind one of the NFL’s top groups. There’s also a top-10 running attack, a more-than-adequate receiving corps that could get a boost if T.Y. Hilton is re-signed and the reunion with Reich.

“Any time there’s a trade obviously I have no control,’’ Wentz said. “But working with Frank first and foremost and what he’s been able to do here and the culture that’s already been established over the years gets me excited.

“Obviously the o-line, the skills players, all that. What they were able to do last year, be right on the verge of something special, how close they came and to come in and be a part of that. There are a lot of things we’re super excited about.’’

And there are so many possibilities for the Colts . . . if Carson Wentz is what they expect him to be.

Irsay talked of the franchise realizing a “golden era’’ in the coming decade. He once again broached the subject of – that’s right – multiple Lombardi trophies with Wentz being an integral part of that.

“This is someone who is extremely motivated to come in,’’ he said. “More motivated than ever. Let me emphasize that: more motivated than ever. He knows this is a tremendous opportunity for him to be here.

“He wanted to be reunited with Frank Reich, and this opportunity he knows is a blessing, and I think he’s going to take it and run with it.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.