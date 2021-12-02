Jonathan Taylor’s huge November earns him AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had an incredible month—and the NFL noticed.

The league selected Taylor as AFC Offensive Player of the Month after an explosive November in which he racked up 556 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns. He added 15 catches for 71 yards and another score.

The month, of course, included Taylor’s five-touchdown game against the Buffalo Bills.

In Weeks 9-12, Taylor led the NFL in yards from scrimmage, total touchdowns, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and 100-yard games (three). He was the only player in the NFL to score at least one rushing touchdown in each game.

The league recognized Taylor as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 11 after he had 32 carries for 185 yards and four rushing touchdowns, in addition to three catches for 19 yards and another score. All came at the expense of the Buffalo Bills in the Colts’ 41-15 win at Highmark Stadium.

On the season, Taylor has 209 carries for 1,205 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s added 36 receptions for 336 yards and two more touchdowns. He leads the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, 100-yard rushing games (six), total touchdowns and scrimmage yards.

He’s scored at least one rushing touchdown in nine straight games, which is tied for 10th in NFL history, and is the longest active streak in the league and longest by a Colts player since Lenny Moore in 1963-1964.

Taylor is the first Colts offensive player to earn multiple AFC Player of the Month honors in the same season–he was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in October. Robert Mathis did it on the defensive side in 2013 (recognized twice), while Mike Vanderjagt accomplished the feat in 2003 (honored three times).

This season, punter Rigoberto Sanchez (Weeks 4 and 7) and linebacker E.J. Speed (Week 10) each earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week recognition.