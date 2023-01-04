INDIANAPOLIS — After weeks of waiting, the Indianapolis Colts placed cornerback Kenny Moore on injured reserve.

Moore suffered an ankle injury during the Colts’ week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team clearly had hopes that Moore would return, keeping him on the active roster for more than a month. Those hopes died Wednesday when staff determined Moore would not be able to suit up for Indy’s season finale against the Houston Texans.

Indianapolis Colts’ Kenny Moore II (23) is examined during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The move ends Moore’s sixth season with the Colts.

After being elected to his first Pro Bowl last year, Moore sought a new contract during the offseason. The front office did not oblige, and Moore played the season on his current deal.

The 27-year-old finished the year with 65 total tackles, 1 sack and 4 passes defended in his first season under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. After back-to-back seasons with 4 interceptions, Moore ends 2022 with none — a career first.

