INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts kick off a special Saturday NFL tripleheader when they visit the 10-3 Vikings in week 15.

They’re two teams heading in opposite directions. The Colts are playing for pride after losing six of their last seven games, while the Vikings can clinch a division title with a win.

IndyStar Colts’ insider Joel Erickson gives his keys to the Colts pulling off an upset.