INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts didn’t have to travel far for Sunday afternoon’s game, just down I-74 to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

The outcome could have a major impact in the AFC playoff race. The 7-5 Colts have one of the three wildcard berths, but the 6-6 Bengals could take the spot from them with a win.

IndyStar insider Joel A. Erickson has the keys to victory if the Colts are going to extend their four-game winning streak.