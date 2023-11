INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts play their second regular season game in the history of the franchise overseas when they play the Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning.

They dropped the first game they ever played as part of the NFL’s International Series losing to division rival, Jacksonville 30-27 in London at Wembley Stadium on October 2, 2016.

IndyStar Colts’ insider Joel A. Erickson gives his keys to the game if the Colts are going to win on European soil this time around.