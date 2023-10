INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are alone in first place in the AFC South for the first time since week eight of the 2019 season after back-to-back wins against the Texans and Ravens.

They’ll aim for their third straight win for the first time since Christmas two years ago when they host the Los Angeles Rams this afternoon.

IndyStar Colts’ insider Joel A. Erickson gives his keys to the game today in “First and Joel”.