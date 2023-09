INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are back in the city they once called home as they face the Ravens in Baltimore at 1 p.m. on our broadcasting partner CBS4 today.

Both teams have significant injuries with Gardner Minshew starting at quarterback instead of top pick Anthony Richardson after the rookie suffered a concussion last week in Houston.

IndyStar insider Joel A. Erickson gives the keys to the game as the Colts look to improve to 2-1 in the new season.