INDIANAPOLIS – Every week from now to the last game of the season will be critical to the AFC playoff race.

Both the Colts and Steelers are 7-6 and hold a wildcard spot heading into their Saturday showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium. The winner will be in great position to make the postseason, while the loser will have to battle to earn a berth with four other teams with the same record.

IndyStar insider Joel A. Erickson gives his keys to victory for the Colts if they are going to snap an eight-game losing streak to Pittsburgh.