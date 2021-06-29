Lucas Oil Stadium to be at 100% capacity for Colts games

The Indianapolis Colts offense huddles up before a play in the third quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium will be at 100% capacity for the Indianapolis Colts this upcoming season.

In a sweeping move Tuesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said nearly all COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted by July 1. The change allows the Indianapolis Colts to have full capacity for upcoming games. The team is the last NFL franchise to make the announcement. It also applies to events at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Victory Field, and the Indiana State Fairgrounds, among other venues.

“100% CAPACITY FOR COLTS HOME GAMES THIS SEASON. Many thanks to Mayor Hogsett and Dr. Caine for their guidance through a very difficult time,” tweeted Colts owner Jim Irsay.

The Colts announced that most in-stadium COVID protocols from last season will be relaxed or eliminated, but specific information regarding any remaining guidelines will be released in the upcoming weeks.

Capacity at home games in 2020 was limited and ranged from 2,500 to 12,500 fans, far short of Lucas Oil Stadium’s normal game capacity of 63,000.

“We were fortunate to be able to host fans in 2020 through the pandemic, and those fans were as loud and proud as ever,” said Irsay in a release. “But gamedays at Lucas Oil Stadium are like family reunions, and it wasn’t quite the same without our entire Colts family alongside us.

“We can’t wait to reopen the stadium doors to all our fans so they can take this journey with us as we work to bring a Super Bowl title back to Indianapolis.”

Single-game tickets for the entire 2021 season are on sale now at Colts.com/Tickets.

The Colts will also welcome fans to Westfield’s Grand Park Sports Campus for the team’s 2021 Colts Training Camp. It’s the third time the facility will host the camp since 2018. Last year’s camp was held at Colts headquarters at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis due to COVID-19 protocols.

Colts officials said Tuesday that while the camp will be fully open for fans, there will not be any fan interaction like photographs with players and coaches.

Veteran players return on July 27 with training camp kicking off on July 28. Fan experience Colts City will also begin on the 28th. Click here for more details.

