Masks, health checks and pod seating: Indianapolis Colts unveil game day safety plan for Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — Mandatory health checks, face coverings and “pod seating” are just a few of the changes Colts fans will see at Lucas Oil Stadium for the upcoming season.

The Colts will allow 2,500 fans to attend their first home game on Sunday, Sept. 20, against the Minnesota Vikings. The number of fans allowed inside could change as the season progresses.

The team designed the health and safety plan to meet local, NFL and CDC guidelines; it includes requirements for both fans and employees on game days. The Colts have been working with local health departments since March to come up with the game plan.

The plan doesn’t allow tailgating in Colts-controlled parking lots, including the South Lot, the Northwest Lot, and Lot A. Touchdown Town will be closed on game days until further notice.

All transactions at the stadium will be cashless.

For fans and security staff:

Show Up Feeling 100%. Fans must not come to the stadium if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have experienced COVID-19 symptoms, or know they have been exposed to COVID-19.

Until further notice, Touchdown Town will not be active on game day.

The Colts will use mobile-only ticketing and security screenings will minimize person-to-person contact. During the 2020 season, all transactions will be cashless, with debit and credit cards or mobile pay services being accepted.

The team said cash-to-card machines will be available outside sections 116 and 153, allowing fans to exchange cash for pre-paid debit cards.

Concession and catering staff will be trained in CDC guidelines and must wear personal protective equipment, follow enhanced handwashing procedures, and maintain cleaning and sanitization protocols for food and beverage contact surfaces.

A Plexiglass shield will separate workers from fans; all food items will be served in single-served, closed containers with disposable silverware and condiments.

Here are a few things to look for at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Limited Stadium Capacity. As was announced last week, capacity will be limited to a maximum of 2,500 attendees for the Sept. 20 home opener. Colts staff will meet with local health officials as early as this week to discuss capacity for future games.

. Front-line stadium staff and vendors working game days will complete enhanced training on CDC guidelines, PPE, and other COVID-19 practices and protocols and will abide by all stadium health and safety policies. Proximity to Players. All seating within 20 ft. of any field entrance, including at least the first eight rows of the lower stadium bowl, will be covered.