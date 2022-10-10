INDIANAPOLIS – There is no hiding a weakness in the NFL.

And right now, Matt Ryan’s fumble issues are one of the many weaknesses impeding the Indianapolis Colts offense.

He’s at 11 and counting. That’s the most in the league in the first five games of a season since the 1970 merger, and already has Ryan bearing down on the franchise record of 13 shared by Andrew Luck (2014), Jack Trudeau (1986) and John Unitas (1963).

Rest assured, everyone’s noticed. Pass rushers always are looking for an edge – something a quarterback might be struggling with – and as they say, there’s video.

“You’re 100% right,’’ Frank Reich said Monday afternoon when Ryan’s carelessness with the football was mentioned. “It’s like piranha. It’s blood in the water.

“You show that on tape, and now it’s a feeding frenzy. It’s always going to be a feeding frenzy. That’s the way d-linemen and pass rushers think, but they think it even a little bit more when they know that the ball comes out.

“Everything you put on tape has a cumulative effect. It affects the games going forward.’’

A major component of Ryan’s work environment involves dealing with hostile pass rushers in a busy pocket, so fumbles are an occupational hazard. That’s been exacerbated by the overall ineffectiveness of his offensive line. The Colts’ pass protection has allowed 21 sacks, tied for the most in the league.

Ryan has suffered 97 fumbles in 226 games, but has hit double digits just three times in 15 seasons.

Ryan believes his mounting fumbles with the Colts are an “outlier.’’

“At least I view it that way,’’ he said, adding he’s “surprised because it hasn’t been something that historically has come up.’’

He also conceded “it needs to get corrected.’’

Sooner would be better than later.

The Colts remain in the thick of the AFC South. They’re 2-2-1 following their overtime win at Denver, just a tick behind the 3-2 Tennessee Titans, and a tick ahead of the 2-3 Jacksonville Jaguars.

They’re preparing for Sunday’s rematch with the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium, and Jacksonville contributed to Ryan’s fat fumble total in its 24-0 win in week 2. Linebacker Josh Allen forced one fumble with a first-quarter sack that running back Nyheim Hines covered.

As the Jaguars undoubtedly have noticed, Ryan has fumbled twice in each of the last three games, losing two. All six came on sacks.

“The thing that everybody is going to say is two hands on the ball in the pocket as long as you possibly can,’’ Reich said. “Now within that framework, there is one or two things that we’ve talked about with him. I’m not going to get into that kind of detail here.’’

Reich admitted there’s a balancing act when dealing with Ryan’s fumble issue.

“It’s the maturity to say, ‘I’ve got 14 years of film that says this is a fluke for him. But wait a second, it’s not a fluke to us because we feel the pain of those so we better get this thing fixed,’’’ he said. “It’s that combination of I’ve got extreme confidence in Matt, that we’re going to get this cleaned up.

“But on the other hand . . . I feel like we’ve got to have a sense of urgency. ‘What little things can we do?’ I know these aren’t all his fault, but what can we do to clean these up?

“We’ve talked about those with Matt and he’s making a conscious effort.’’

But 11 fumbles in five games are alarming, and contributing to an offense that ranks 24th in yards per game and last in scoring (13.8 points per game). The Colts have failed to score more than 20 points in seven consecutive games, their longest such streak since 1993.

Moreover, Ryan’s 10 turnovers – seven interceptions, three lost fumbles – are tied with the Rams’ Matthew Stafford for the most in the league. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence has eight.

Ryan has been the main culprit as the Colts have suffered 16 fumbles, four more than Carolina and Chicago.

If you need perspective, consider the Colts had a franchise-low eight fumbles in 2020.

Despite Ryan’s early-season ball-security issues, Reich’s confidence hasn’t wavered.

“My evaluation and my comfort with Matt as our starting quarterback is very high,’’ he said. “I feel like I have a deeper understanding having played the position for a long time and having coached the position for a long time, understanding all the dynamics that go into having effective quarterback play.

“What is the effect of playing behind the sticks and having a run game that has been subpar, and so on and so forth? But at the same time, you’re always pushing and coaching somebody to get better.

“Obviously the No. 1 thing is the turnovers. We have to get that cleaned up.’’

