INDIANAPOLIS – No decision has been made on the availability of Michael Pittman Jr. or Shaquille Leonard for the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs in Lucas Oil Stadium.

But in the case of Pittman, Jonathan Taylor hopes his 2020 draft colleague returns and offers an in-game diversion.

“Oh yeah, it’d be nice,’’ Taylor said Thursday. “Pitt is a dog so I can’t wait to get out there and watch him ball out.

“Similar to Nyheim (Hines), sometimes I’m doing my assignment and I kind of peek over just to see what Pitt’s doing, especially if I see the ball in the air. Just want to see the type of catch or play he makes.’’

Taylor and Pittman have been the franchise’s run/catch focal points since 2020. Both are 2nd-round picks; Taylor was taken with the 41st overall pick, Pittman 34th overall.

Pittman led the Colts with nine receptions, 121 yards and one touchdown in the opening tie at Houston, but missed the 24-0 loss at Jacksonville with a quadriceps injury.

He returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, but declined elaborate on the quad injury – when it occurred or the severity – or his status for the Chiefs.

What happened with the quad?

“I’m not really going to answer injury questions.’’

Do you expect to play?

“We’ll, that’s another injury question. We’re going to leave that up to coach and just kind of play it out this week.’’

How’d it feel to practice?

“Practice felt good. I had a limited role. It felt good.’’

Pittman admitted it was “tough’’ to watch the dismal performance in Jacksonville.

“I was sitting there with my wife,’’ he said. “She was asking me if I was OK because I was sitting there rubbing my head and pacing around.

“It was definitely tough.’’

Leonard, meanwhile, was equally as evasive. He’s missed the first two games while still recovering from back surgery in June.

Has a decision been made on his availability for Sunday?

“Not yet, but it’s been a better week,’’ Leonard said. “Getting more explosive on my steps. But we’ve still got today’s practice to see how the body (feels) and go from there. Feeling better than I was last week. So continuing to stack the days up and just waiting for that moment to come and make a decision from there.

“Really don’t make no decision until Thursday or Friday so I’m preparing as I am going to play. When that time comes I’ll be ready. I’m definitely just eager, ready and just hungry to get back out there.’’

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.