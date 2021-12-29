Nelson among 5 Colts activated from COVID list; team preparing for rookie QB Sam Ehlinger to start vs. Raiders

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) sits on the bench against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

INDIANAPOLIS – While the status of quarterback Carson Wentz for Sunday’s game against the Raiders remains in doubt, the team activated five players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The move includes guards Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and practice squad tight end Farrod Green.

The activations come after the NFL and NFLPA adopted new COVID-19 isolation protocols this week recommending a five-day isolation period for asymptomatic players who test positive for COVID-19. That’s in alignment with updated guidance from the CDC.

During a media availability Wednesday, coach Frank Reich said rookie Sam Ehlinger is the team’s starting quarterback at the moment.

Due to the change in the NFL’s COVID-19 policy, it’s possible Wentz could be cleared to play for the Las Vegas game. If Wentz is available, the team will adjust its QB plan against the Raiders.

Reich added that he’d talked about the quarterback situation with Philip Rivers, who retired after playing one season for the Colts. Rivers had previously expressed interest in returning to the NFL in the right situation.

Of his conversation with Rivers, Reich said “there is nothing to report.”

Including Wentz, nine players remain on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list: safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, linebacker Darius Leonard, running back Marlon Mack, wide receiver Zach Pascal, right tackle Braden Smith and safety Khari Willis.

Reich said the team, dealing with a number of COVID-19 cases like many others in the league, will hold virtual meetings all week. The Colts will also combine their morning walkthrough and practice into one session in an effort to limit player contact.