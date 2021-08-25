Nelson “doing everything I can” to play week 1

WESTFIELD – Quenton Nelson was, self-admittedly, surprised by his foot injury early on in Colts training camp.

“I got stepped on,” Nelson explains. “I really didn’t know I got stepped on. After the play I was walking back to the huddle and was kind of limping a little bit. I went in for another period and it just didn’t feel right. So I sat out of practice and said this doesn’t feel right. I got the X-ray and MRI and took it from there.”

From there came surgery, rest, and rehab, and now, along with his “boot brother” Carson Wentz, who suffered nearly the same injury, a return to the practice field.

“I got a bunch of treatment,” he continues. “I did everything I was told to do from the trainers, doctors and was just focused on not wasting a minute and doing everything I can in terms of treatment, sleep, recovery, icing, exercises and everything I can do.”

Nelson has two and a half weeks to complete that rehab before week one of the regular season, when the Colts host the Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday September 12.

“I was just thankful it happened now,” Nelson says. “Thankful that they said five weeks recovery time because that would give me time to get back for Week 1. I was just thankful that it wasn’t worse.

“I’m doing everything I can to get back for Week 1.”