INDIANAPOLIS — A new executive chef for Lucas Oil Stadium has prepared a menu for fans at Indianapolis Colts games throughout the stadium for fans to enjoy this season.

The Colts will open the season against their division rival, Jacksonville Jaguars, at 1 p.m.

From the release, here are some food highlights of the upcoming season, which will be sold at concession locations in the stadium:

BBQ Brisket Sandwich (sections 105, 129, 135, 513, 527, 540). BBQ chopped brisket, southern coleslaw, and local JohnTom’s BBQ sauce on a Kaiser bun.

Cantina Nachos (sections 121, 148, 326, 349, 520, 547. Tortilla chips, black beans, queso, barbacoa, salsa rojo, pickled jalapenos, and sour cream.

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken (suites). Sweet tea brined locally-raised chicken, hand-breaded and fried golden.

Hoosier Corn & Edamame Salad (suites). Red quinoa, edamame, sweet golden corn, baby purple kale, bell pepper, cilantro, and black beans served with lemon Dijon vinaigrette.

Monkey Bread (suites). Chunks of buttery, gooey dough coated with cinnamon sugar glaze.

Loaded Footlong Hot Dogs or Hamburgers (sections 109, 144, 328, 510, 540, and Caesars Sportsbook). Fans can upgrade their hot dog or burger with rotating toppings. Pick from two loaded concepts available for a three-game stretch (like “Indy-style”: street corn, chopped bacon, chipotle ranch, and crispy fried onions).

Taste of Innova Wings + Greens (terrace level). Fans can find local, family-owned-and-operated Taste of Innova Wings + Greens.

The stadium’s new executive chef Jon Wendland is a graduate of acclaimed Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Pasadena, California, and has over 20 years of experience working across various professional sporting events and stadiums.

“Our goal each season is to provide new food and beverage options and additions that enhance the fan experience and truly embody our home city and state,” Colts Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Roger VanDerSnick said. “We hope everyone who visits will enjoy the mix of traditional favorites and elevated gameday fare that we’ve created with Sodexo Live! and our local Indiana partners this season.”

The organization said the food service plans to have gameday specials for club members.

The Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium, and Sodexo Live! will donate prepared but unused food to local food rescue organizations, including Second Helpings and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.