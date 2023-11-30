INDIANAPOLIS – We finally know when the Indianapolis Colts will play in Week 15.

The team’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been picked up by the NFL Network. They’ll play on Saturday, Dec. 16. The game will be broadcast locally on CBS4, with pregame coverage starting at 4 p.m. and kickoff at 4:30 p.m.

The Week 15 game had been listed as “TBD” since the schedule came out, with a handful of games that could be slotted into national windows.

The Colts-Steelers game represents a rare national appearance for the franchise. The Colts didn’t get a Thursday night, Sunday night or Monday night game this season.

Indianapolis did travel to Frankfurt, Germany, for an NFL Network game in Week 10. The 9:30 a.m. ET local kickoff represented the team’s sole “national” game.

Indianapolis had only one other game this season that didn’t kick off at 1 p.m.—the Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The NFL slotted that game in the late afternoon (4 p.m.) window.

Indianapolis has one more “TBD” game left on its schedule—the Week 18 rematch against the Houston Texans. That game could have late-season playoff implications, depending on how things shake out in the weeks to come.