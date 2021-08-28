Notes from Detroit: Colts players talk camp, roster

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 27: Jacob Eason #9 of the Indianapolis Colts drops back to pass during the first quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 27, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Colts wrapped up the preseason with a 27-17 win over the Lions in Detroit Friday night. Several players spoke with the media after the game.

KWITY PAYE

The Colts first round pick this year has been nothing short of impressive throughout camp and the preseason. After missing the opener against the Panthers, Kwity Paye made a strong preseason debut, recording one sack in 16 reps against the Vikings. Last night in Detroit, Paye played one quarter, recording three tackles and a few quarterback hits, but most importantly registered another sack that paired with a forced fumble deep in Lions territory.

JACOB EASON

With Sam Ehlinger’s knee injury, the backup quarterback job goes to the second year man out of Washington by default, though one could certainly make a strong argument that Jacob Eason out-performed Ehlinger anyway. In three preseason games, Eason completed 41 passes in 62 attempts (66.1%) for 389 yards. He never found the end zone, but he didn’t throw any interceptions either. With Carson Wentz continuing to look healthy and unencumbered in practice and pregame workouts, all signs point to him starting week 1 of the season against the Seahawks with Eason backing him up.

MIKE STRACHAN

Seventh round picks are often longshots to make a team’s final 53 man roster, but the receiver out of Charleston may have earned a place on the Colts squad. Mike Strachan wrapped up his preseason in Detroit with five catches for 61 yards, bringing his three-game totals to 10 catches for 130 yards. The Colts’ top four receivers are set in stone with T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, and Zach Pascal. If the team keeps six receivers on the roster, that leaves two spots open with three leading candidates to choose from: Strachan, Dez Patmon, and Ashton Dulin.