INDIANAPOLIS – Which number will rookies for the Indianapolis Colts wear?

We now have an idea. The Colts released the preliminary jersey numbers for its 2022 draft class, including wide receiver Alec Pierce, the team’s top pick.

According to the Colts, Pierce will wear No. 14, Zach Pascal’s old number. Among the other second-day picks, tight end Jelani Woods will take No. 80, offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann got 79 and safety Nick Cross will be 20.

Of the third-day selections, defensive tackle Eric Johnson is 93, tight end Drew Ogletree is 85, defensive tackle Curtis Brooks is 97 and defensive back Rodney Thomas is 25.

The numbers could change after training camp.

Here’s a look at some notable past Indianapolis Colts players to wear the numbers (the list is not comprehensive and doesn’t include the Baltimore era):

14: Zach Pascal, Cary Blanchard

20: Jeff Burris, Mike Doss, Jordan Wilkins, Darius Butler

25: Nick Harper, Jerraud Powers, Marlon Mack

79: Raheem Brock, Steve Emtman, Eric Fisher, Tony Mandarich, Joe Staysniak

80: Aaron Bailey, Bill Brooks, Coby Fleener, Terrence Wilkins

85: Ken Dilger, Eric Ebron, Pierre Garcon, Aaron Moorehead, Floyd Turner

93: Dwight Freeney, Erik Walden, Jabaal Sheard

97: Cornelius Bennett, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Corey Simon