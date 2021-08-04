Nyheim Hines on injured Quenton Nelson: ‘I didn’t think he was human’

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) drops into pass protection during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

WESTFIELD – Nyheim Hines’ eyes lit up when the topic turned to Quenton Nelson requiring surgery to repair an injury to his right foot.

Quenton Nelson? Hurt?

“Yeah, I didn’t think he was human,’’ Hines said after Wednesday’s training camp work at Grand Park Sports Campus. “He’s probably still not.

“He’s probably going to be back quicker than we think.’’

The timeline for the type of foot surgery Nelson underwent Tuesday afternoon by Dr. David Porter – virtually the same as quarterback Carson Wentz 24 hours earlier – is 5-for-12 weeks.

The team’s three-time first-team All-Pro left guard might be ready for the Sept. 12 opener against the Seattle Seahawks but also could miss the first portion of the season.

Coach Frank Reich explained that Nelson’s procedure went as well as could have been expected.

“Same good report (as with Wentz),’’ he said. “Take the thing out, everything else looks good. Talked to him this morning (and) he was in good spirits.’’

Nelson also already seemed to be in rehab mode. The first two weeks generally are set aside to simply allow the foot to fully heal.

“You all know Quenton’s got this intensity about him,’’ Reich said. “I can assure you after having a procedure that intensity hasn’t changed one bit.

“Just talking to him about how he’s going to approach these next few weeks to continue to get better every day. He’s not going to waste a day. He’s already given me his plan every day how he’s going to handle it. I love his approach.’’

Nelson has been a rock on the offensive line since being selected with the 6th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He’s started all 51 games, including the playoffs.

During his three regular seasons, he was on the field for all 1,136 offensive snaps last season, 97% in 2019 and 99% in ’18.