Offense does no wrong as Colts stomp Raiders 44-27

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor #28 celebrates a touchdown run with offensive guard Quenton Nelson #56 against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Indianapolis’ offense could seemingly do no wrong Sunday as the Colts steamrolled the Raiders 44-27 in Las Vegas.

Seven of the Colts’ first eight drives ended with points in what was the unit’s best performance of the season.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton continued his recent revival with a 5-catch, 86-yard, 2-touchdown outing.

But it was rookie running back Jonathan Taylor who stole the show. The second round pick had himself a career day with 150 yards and 2 TDs on 20 carries. Taylor appears to have found his footing in the NFL with 331 rushing yards over his past three games.

Someone else who has picked up their play recently is quarterback Philip Rivers, who put forth another efficient performance Sunday. Rivers completed 19 of 28 passes for 244 yards and 2 TDs. The 39-year-old now has a 16-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio over his last eight games.

Perhaps nobody played better than cornerback Kenny Moore, who accounted for two turnovers. The first was an eyebrow-raising, one-handed interception in the endzone on a pass intended for tight end Darren Waller. His second came in the fourth quarter when he forced a fumble on wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

In all, the defense recored three Raiders turnovers, with the third coming on a Khari Willis pick-six late in the fourth quarter.

The Colts now advance to 9-4 and slide into the AFC’s 6th seed thanks to a Miami Dolphins loss.

Next week, Indianapolis will host the Houston Texans as the two teams meet for the second time in three weeks.

You can follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter at @ColtsBlueZone.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.