Receiver Parris Campbell to make return from latest injury vs. Jags

INDIANAPOLIS – The latest comeback has begun for Parris Campbell.

The Indianapolis Colts’ explosive but oft-injured wide receiver has been activated for Sunday’s meeting with the Jaguars in Jacksonville. He’s been on the injured reserve list since undergoing surgery to repair a broken left foot sustained in week 6 against Houston.

Campbell’s return could be a major boost for the offense. When healthy, the 6-0, 208-pounder offers skills no one else in the receivers room possesses.

Listen to running back Jonathan Taylor.

“He’s explosive,’’ he said. “I mean, he’s fast. He’s quick. It’s not just stretching the field . . . I mean, his short-area quickness is insane. Those two-to-three throws, four-to-six throws of being able to come up on a defender, lose him real quick, get his head around, hands up, being able to secure that ball but then being able to take it the distance all the way down the field for a 50-, 60-yard bomb.

“He’s just so versatile and it definitely brings another dynamic to this team, another offensive weapon that defenses have to worry about.’’

Campbell’s last catch was the most impressive of his career: a 51-yard touchdown against Houston. However, on the play, he suffered a broken bone in his left foot.

And that’s been the issue with the team’s 2019 second-round draft pick.

In three seasons, Campbell has appeared in just 14 of a possible 48 regular-season games. He’s missed 34 with the left foot, sprained ligaments in his left knee, a broken right hand, a broken right foot and sports hernia surgery.

In the summer, Campbell expressed a measure of frustration with the injuries, but also optimism.

“I think (frustration is) a great word,’’ he said. “Obviously it’s been things that’s out of my control. Some of these injuries are just freak injuries.

“It’s definitely been frustrating, but I’m also motivated.’’

He considers himself a playmaker.

“Absolutely,’’ said Campbell, who’s managed 34 receptions for 360 yards and two TDs in 14 games. “Every time I step on the field I’m stepping on the field to make plays for this team, doing what’s asked of me.

“But I definitely look at myself and consider myself a playmaker.’’

Campbell returned to practice two weeks ago, and handled a heavier workload this week.

“I think Parris had a pretty good week,’’ coach Frank Reich said Friday. “We’ll see how he responds.’’

Campbell clearly responded as expected.

