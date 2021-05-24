Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James to receive Hall of Fame rings during Colts’ Sept. 19 game

INDIANAPOLIS – NOVEMBER 16: Edgerrin James #32 of the Indianapolis Colts is congratulated by teammates Peyton Manning #18 and Aaron Moorehead #85 after scoring a 2nd quarter touchdown against the New York Jets November 16, 2003 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS– Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and former running back Edgerrin James will receive their Pro Football Hall of Fame rings during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium this season.

It will happen on September 19, when the Colts take on the Los Angeles Rams in Indianapolis.

James was selected for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, while Manning earned induction in the Class of 2021. Both will be formally enshrined in Canton, Ohio this August.

James is the fourth Colts running back to be selected for the Hall of Fame, joining Lenny Moore (1975), Eric Dickerson (1999) and Marshall Faulk (2011).

Manning is the second Colts quarterback to earn the distinction, joining John Unitas (1979).

Fans can purchase tickets for the Sept. 19 game at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com.