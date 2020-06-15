Philip Rivers shrugs off critics, continues to settle in with Colts

Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers talks on the sidelines during a 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 06, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The questions drew their first breath as the Los Angeles Chargers’ season began to unravel, and – depending upon your viewpoint – their decorated quarterback either couldn’t prevent it or continued to contribute to it.

What’s up with Philip Rivers?

Is he washed up?

The Chargers, considered at the very least playoff caliber heading into 2019, meandered their way to a 5-11 season.

Rivers, in his 16th season, endured a serious career dip with 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. His 88.5 passer rating ranked 17th among NFL starters. Too often, he fell short when it mattered. His 73.9 fourth-quarter rating checked in 28th. He suffered 7 of his interceptions on third down, tied for second-most in the league.

As the doubters doubted, Rivers tried to go about his business.

“At its core is that doesn’t bother me, and I don’t care,’’ he said of the external noise. “But at the same time, shoot, we’re all human.

“At times, I think what may have aggravated me a little bit last year was (hearing) I just couldn’t play anymore. When I heard that, it bothered me because I wanted to go, ‘Shoot, let’s turn on the tape and watch all the good things.’’’

Yes, there were throws Rivers would like to have back. There were times he forced the football into coverage to Keenan Allen or Mike Williams when perhaps he should have checked it down to Austin Ekeler.

“There were some costly mistakes,’’ he conceded. “I own up to all of those.

“But I just think there was so much good, and I still, shoot, I had some throws last year that were probably as good as I’ve had in my whole career.’’

Collectively, those are the ones that convinced Frank Reich to endorse Rivers as the Colts’ next QB1 and Chris Ballard to follow through with a one-year, $25 million free-agent contract. If things progress as everyone inside the Colts’ complex anticipates, Rivers also will be under center for 2021.

Reich described Rivers as a perfect fit. He detected no physical decline even though Rivers is heading into his 17th season and turns 39 in December.

Rivers’ relocation from the Chargers to Indy has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The team’s offseason work, which ended last week for veterans, has been done remotely. Rivers just recently moved his family – wife Tiffany and nine children – to the Westfield area.

He’s still finding his way, occasionally meeting new teammates and sharing the practice field with them. Among those he’s worked with are tight end Jack Doyle and Parris Campbell.

Even though veterans have concluded their team-directed activities, many will get together for organized work in the coming weeks. Rivers is expected to lead some offensive workouts this week.

Rivers wasn’t particularly pleased Reich revealed he had been throwing with his new teammates.

“I’ve always preferred for at least our guys to know that it didn’t come from me, that I’m trying to let everyone know what I’m trying to get done as far as organizing. ‘Wow, look at Philip, he’s getting the guys together,’’’ Rivers said. “It’s really not about that, but it certainly is important to all of us, important to all our guys that we get together and get some work done because we’ve got some great work done in the (Zoom) meetings.’’

While the progress made during the virtual offseason was invaluable in laying the foundation for 2020, it only could take the Colts so far. They’ve yet to walk into the West 56th Street complex, let alone step on the practice fields.

Of the 90 players, 30 are with the team for the first time.

“I haven’t met many of these guys in person much less thrown them a pass or had a person-to-person conversation,’’ Rivers said.

Rivers has thrown 7,591 passes in 16 seasons, 7th-most in NFL history. T.Y. Hilton has 552 receptions in eight seasons, 4th-most in team history.

They need time to learn each other’s nuances. Ditto for the rest of Rivers’ new supporting cast: Doyle, Campbell, rookie Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, Nyheim Hines, etc. You think those back-shoulder throw-and-catches just happen?

Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni spent plenty of time during the virtual offseason going over the various routes by Hilton and others. Hilton offered his explanations of why he does things a certain way and Rivers added input. It was the same with Hines, who figures to excel with Rivers’ arrival.

“It has been very interactive,’’ Rivers said, “So I think it helps when Nick says, ‘Hey, Nyheim, what are you going to do if a guy plays you like this? What are you doing?’ I’m thinking, ‘I hope he says this’, because I’m seeing it.

“Shoot, T.Y. and I message back and forth.’’

Often, it’s personal, not professional.

“I send him pictures of my son throwing routes, and he is sending me videos of his son running routes and vice versa,’’ Rivers said.

The next phase of what Rivers expects to be a “real versatile, dynamic attack’’ takes place when he and others share a practice field. The NFL prohibits players gathering at their team complex, but there are ample options in Indy.

Ironically, there was a bit of anxiety as Rivers first played pitch-and-catch with Doyle and Campbell. Butterflies followed him into that first session.

“I was a little nervous the night before going to throw the other day,’’ he said. “I was like, ‘Shoot, I’m throwing to these guys for the first time. I better not throw a bunch of balls at their head or throw a bunch in the dirt.’

“I want to make sure they know I can still throw it. Shoot, I don’t want them to come in here and go, ‘Shoot, why did we get that guy?’ So it’s actually been more exciting to get with them than anything.’’

