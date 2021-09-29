Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson likely to miss Colts’ road trip to Miami

FILE – Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) runs downfield to block during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Indianapolis in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – A major streak might end as a key component of the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line deals with an injury.

All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson is likely to miss Sunday’s road game with the Miami Dolphins after spraining his right ankle against the Tennessee Titans.

“Probably is not looking good for Quenton this week,’’ coach Frank Reich said prior to Wednesday’s practice. “Not ready to rule him out. He’s a quick healer but probably not optimistic about this week. We’ll take it day-by-day as we go.’’

Nelson has started all 54 games, including the playoffs, since being selected with the 6th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He’s the only Colt to start every game since the start of ’18.

It’s been a trying offseason/season for Nelson.

He underwent a pair of unspecified procedures during the offseason, then had surgery on his right ankle Aug. 3. Nelson also spent time on the COVID-19 list as a close-contact case.

Along with dealing with rehab from the Aug. 3 surgery, Nelson has missed practice time with a recurring back injury.

He said he entered training camp with his back feeling “frickin’ great,’’ but injured it in an incident “that I can’t really talk about too much that triggered it and it came back.’’

Now, it’s a sprained ankle that has idled Nelson.

Roster moves

The Colts placed cornerback T.J. Carrie on the injured reserve list. They also elevated cornerback Anthony Chelsey from the practice squad to the active roster and signed safety Jordan Lucas to the practice squad.

Injury updates

Reich said rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger will practice today but right tackle Braden Smith won’t.

Ehlinger has been on IR since spraining his knee in the preseason finale at Detroit.