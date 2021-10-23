Quenton Nelson in, T.Y. Hilton out for Colts’ test against Niners

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) sits on the bench against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

INDIANAPOLIS – A flurry of roster moves Saturday included two that were anticipated: Quenton Nelson is ready to return and T.Y. Hilton isn’t.

The Indianapolis Colts added Nelson, their All-Pro guard to the active roster from the injured reserve list, and ruled out Hilton, their veteran receiver, for Sunday night’s meeting with the San Francisco 49ers.

Also, the team placed Julian Blackmon on IR after its starting safety tore an Achilles tendon in Wednesday’s practice and elevated wide receiver Keke Coutee and safety Josh Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.

Friday, the Colts ruled out right tackle Braden Smith (foot), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle), running back Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness) and defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin).

Nelson returns to the starting lineup after missing three games with a high sprain to his right ankle. He went through practice this week without a setback.

“He handled it well,’’ coach Frank Reich said. “He looked good. I expect all systems to be go.’’

With Nelson back, his replacement, Chris Reed, is expected to split time at right guard with starter Mark Glowinski.

Hilton, meanwhile, will miss a sixth game. He missed the first five games after undergoing neck surgery, returned against Houston last Sunday, but sustained a quad injury.

