INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts’ comeback bid fell just short as the Los Angeles Rams won, 29-23, in overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Matthew Stafford threw a 22-yard touchdown to rookie sensation Puka Nacua in the extra period for the game-winning score.

Brett Maher’s 40-yard field goal put the Rams up, 23-0, midway through the third quarter, but that’s when the Colts began a furious rally.

Anthony Richardson connected with Mo-Alie Cox for a 35-yard touchdown on a great improvisation play. Then, the rookie quarterback showed his athleticism again, finding running back Zack Moss on a 2-point try to cut the deficit to 20-8.

The Colts converted a Maher missed field goal into a Richardson 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to make the score 23-15. The score was the the University of Florida product’s fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

Drew Ogletree caught his first career touchdown pass, and Richardson found Michael Pittman Jr. for a 2-point conversion with just under two minutes to play to tie the game at 23.

Richardson returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing the Colts’ matchup with the Ravens last week with a concussion. He finished 11-of-25 for 200 yards and 2 TDs. He added 57 yards and a score on nine carries on the ground.

Los Angeles scored on its first four possessions of the game. Kyren Williams had two 3-yard touchdown runs and Maher made field goals of 40 and 54 yards. The Rams led, 20-0, at halftime.

The Colts played with a makeshift offensive line as starting center Ryan Kelly and left tackle Bernhard Raimann missed the game with concussions.

The Colts are now 2-2 and host Tennessee next week at 1 p.m. on FOX59’s broadcast partner, CBS4.