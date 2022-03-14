INDIANAPOLIS – It’s official: Reggie Wayne is back with the Indianapolis Colts.

After a few weeks of discussion and speculation, the team has hired one of its iconic players as wide receivers coach on Frank Reich’s staff.

It marks the first official coaching position for Wayne, who established himself as a Pro Football Hall of Fame-level talent during his 14-year career with the Colts. He served as an intern with the team in 2018 during organized team activities, veterans’ minicamp and training camp.

Reich has attempted to hire Wayne over the past few seasons, and finally got his man. He replaces Mike Groh, who was allowed to take a similar position with the New York Giants.

“Reggie is a guy I have the utmost respect for,’’ Reich said during last week’s NFL Scouting Combine. “I’m just a big believer in him as a person and as a competitor, as a winner.

“I think (Wayne will) bring a lot, not only to the individual receivers there about how to play the position, but also just a mentality. That championship mentality that we want to have to go forward.’’

The Colts selected Wayne in the 1st round of the 2001 draft (30th overall) and he developed into one of the most prolific receivers in NFL history. He ranks 10th in league history with 1,070 receptions and 14,345 yards.

Wayne, 43, has been one of the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in each of the last three years. He was inducted into the Colts’ Ring of Honor in 2018.

Reich isn’t concerned the receivers position is Wayne’s first as an assistant coach.

“It is a big step,’’ he agreed. “There’s a lot to learn and he knows that. He’s a guy who’s willing to put in the work, I know that. He knows that. We’ll support him.

“But the thing is, when you make a decision like that, you say, ‘Why would you bring in a guy who’s got no coaching experience?’ Those little coaching things, not to minimize those, but you can learn those. But he has an upside into what he can bring to our team. That’s what you bet on. You bet on the upside that he can bring.’’

