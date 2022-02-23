INDIANAPOLIS – Often, statistics are twisted and maneuvered to provide a positive spin. Even when they’re not.

Sometimes, they are massaged to create negative light. Even when maybe they’re not that bad.

In this instance, they speak volumes regarding the Indianapolis Colts and their tight end situation. No matter how you manipulate them.

And trust us, it’s an area of concern as they head into what needs to be an impactful offseason.

The bottom-line contributions of Jack Doyle, Mo-Alie Cox and rookie Kylen Granson in 2021: 64 receptions, 724 yards and seven touchdowns.

And that’s with what everyone agrees is a tight end-friendly offense. Just ask Eric Ebron.

But collectively, it wasn’t nearly good enough and certainly wasn’t up to anyone’s standards. Consider:

Eight tight ends across the NFL had more than 68 receptions last season, led by Mark Andrews. In fact, Baltimore’s All-Pro lapped the Colts’ trio with 107 receptions, 1,361 yards and nine TDs.

Nine piled up more than 724 yards.

The 64 receptions were 18 fewer than 2020, but more alarmingly the fewest since 2013 (61).

The 724 yards were down from 895 last season and the fewest since 2015 when Doyle, Dwayne Allen and Coby Fleener collaborated for 672.

“Tight end position needs work,’’ Chris Ballard said last month in his recap of 2021.

The stats back him up.

For whatever reason – inconsistent play by Carson Wentz, ineffective play-calling by Frank Reich, the inability of the tight ends to get open and make plays when the situation warranted – that phase of the passing game failed to measure up.

Again, there was no steady statistical production from tight ends, although the blocking of Doyle and Alie-Cox was instrumental in Jonathan Taylor leading the league in rushing with a franchise-record 1,811 yards.

Doyle had the best game of his 9th season in week 12 against Tampa Bay with 6 catches for 81 yards. But over the final five games he was limited to three catches for 24 yards. Total. He had one catch in seven games, none in four others.

Alie-Cox was relatively busy but hardly impactful over the final three games with eight catches and 97 yards. He also set a career-best with two TDs in week 4 at Miami. But he came up with three catches in a game four times and reached 50 yards once.

Granson was eased into things as a rookie, and his contributions – 11 catches and 106 yards – were relegated to a handful of move-the-chains plays.

That type of lukewarm output from the position is detrimental to the offense and must be addressed.

Reich’s effectiveness as a play-caller includes creating mismatches with a versatile group of tight ends.

But complicating matters moving forward: Doyle, 31, is considering retirement while Alie-Cox, 28, will be an unrestricted free agent on March 16.

The only tight ends under contract are Granson, who showed promise as a pass catcher, and four others who have yet to catch a pass in a regular-season game: Nikola Kalinic, Michael Jacobson, Eli Wolf and Farrod Green.

“Depending on what Jack does, Mo Alie’s up and we like Mo,’’ Ballard said. “Like to get Mo back and then we’ve got a young kid in Kylen who we thought showed some things and he’ll continue to grow.’’

Even if Alie-Cox re-ups and assumes the No. 1 spot in the pecking order at the position, meaningful growth at the position is required. And since immediate contributions will be expected, veteran free agency represents the best avenue.

The list of possible free agents is intriguing, but likely will diminish as teams re-sign their own: Miami’s Mike Gesicki, Dallas’ Dalton Schultz, Cleveland’s David Njoku, Cincinnati’s C.J. Uzomah and Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams of Arizona.

Ertz has been linked to the Colts because of his relationship with Reich from their time together in Philadelphia and since the Eagles decided to move on from his last season. He was traded to the Cardinals in mid-October and made a quick impact. In 11 games with Arizona, Ertz collected 56 receptions for 574 yards and three TDs.

Those stats would have made him the Colts’ clear No. 1 tight end.

