INDIANAPOLIS – Yet another key piece has been added to Shane Steichen’s coaching staff.

Cam Turner, who has been working with the Arizona Cardinals’ offense/quarterbacks the past five seasons, has been brought in as quarterbacks coach for the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Network.

During his 10 years as an NFL assistant, Turner has helped develop the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray and Carolina’s Cam Newton. The past five seasons with Arizona included roles as pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

That expertise will be critical for the Colts, who are expected to select their quarterback of the future in the April NFL draft. The top prospects are Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

The Colts hold the fourth overall pick in the draft.

Turner, 35, is the latest addition to Steichen’s offensive staff.

Previously, he brought in Jim Bob Cooter as coordinator, DeAndre Smith (running backs), Tom Manning (tight ends) and Tony Sparano Jr. (offensive line). Also, Reggie Wayne is returning to oversee the receivers.