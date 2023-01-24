INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ search for a new head coach apparently is entering Phase 2.

According to NFL Network, the team is bringing in Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for a second interview and is interested in a follow-up with Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Jeff Saturday, who served as interim head coach after the team fired Frank Reich Nov. 7, also is expected to get a second interview.

General manager Chris Ballard promised the Colts would be patient and exhaustive in their search for a head coach.

“Consistent, thorough,’’ he said last month. “I don’t care if it takes to mid-February to hire the head coach.

“It’s about getting it right.’’

The first round of interviews included 13 candidates. A 14th prospect, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled his scheduled remote interview with the Colts last week to better focus on the 49ers’ NFC Divisional playoff meeting with Dallas, which they won 19-12.

League rules prohibit a team meeting with a coordinator/assistant coach this week if his team advanced to the conference championship games. That second interview can take place next week.

That keeps the Colts from talking with Ryans or having follow-up meetings with offensive coordinators Shane Steichen of Philadelphia, Brian Callahan of Cincinnati or Eric Bieniemy of Kansas City until after Sunday’s games.

Once the Colts dive into the second round of interviews, this time in person, Ballard likely will be joined by owner Jim Irsay.

“I’ll lead the search,’’ Ballard said. “Ultimately, Mr. Irsay makes the final call. There’s 32 teams, 32 owners. They own the team. We give them our thoughts – and Mr. Irsay’s a good listener – and ultimately he’ll make the final call, but he’ll lean heavily on our work and what we do to get the candidates in place.’’

A quick recap of the candidates. One, Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, decided to remain with the Lions.

