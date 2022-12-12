INDIANAPOLIS – Retirement will have to wait for T.Y. Hilton.

The former standout receiver with the Indianapolis Colts is signing a free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network.

Hilton, 33, is visiting with the Cowboys Monday. The team believes he represents a boost for an offense that ranks 4th in total yards per game, 20th in passing and 3rd in scoring. It also considered free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

Dallas is in position for at least a wild-card playoff berth. The Cowboys’ 10-3 record trails 12-1 Philadelphia in the NFC East but has a firm lock on the No. 5 seeding in the conference.

Hilton fashioned a prolific 10-year career with the Colts but has been a free agent since his contract expired in March. He last played in Indy’s week 18 loss at Jacksonville on Jan. 9 when he had two catches for 39 yards.

The Colts selected Hilton in the third round of the 2012 draft, and he made an immediate impression and lasting impact.

He was named to four Pro Bowls, and his 631 receptions are tied for 3rd in franchise history with Raymond Berry and behind Marvin Harrison (1,102) and Reggie Wayne (1,070). His 9,691 yards trail only Harrison (14,580) and Wayne (14.345). Hilton’s 55 receiving touchdowns are 4th, and his 34 100-yard games are 3rd.

Hilton’s trademark was exploiting defenses for big games.

He generated a 223-yard game at Houston in 2014, which remains the club’s second-most yards in a regular-season game. Hilton set franchise post-season records with 13 catches for 224 yards against Kansas City in a 2013 wild-card game.

