INDIANAPOLIS – Four candidates have emerged to join Jeff Saturday as the Indianapolis Colts search for their new head coach, according to reports.

The team has sought permission to interview Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (according to NFL Network), Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (ESPN), Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen (NFL Network) and Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn (ESPN).

Saturday, who served as the Colts’ interim head coach following the Nov. 7 firing of Frank Reich, also is expected to be interviewed. He said during his season-closing press conference Monday afternoon he had not yet set up an interview with the team but reconfirmed his desire to get the position long-term.

The four from outside the building are eligible to be interviewed immediately. Detroit and the Rams failed to reach the playoffs. The Eagles have a bye this week.

It’s also worth noting Glenn and Morris are Black. If both are interviewed, that would satisfy requirements of the Rooney Rule.

Morris has previous head coaching experience. He went 17-31 with Tampa Bay from 2009-11. The Buccaneers were 10-6 in 2010.

