INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor’s days with the Indianapolis Colts might be numbered.

The team has given their star running back permission to seek a trade, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

That marks significant movement in the team’s impasse with Taylor and a change in Jim Irsay’s stance. Taylor asked for a trade after meeting with his boss in late July, and Irsay insisted that would not happen.

“We will not trade Jonathan Taylor,’’ he told FOX59/CBS4. “That is a certainty. Not now or not in October.

“That is the bottom line.’’

Apparently that bottom line has shifted.

Taylor, who led the NFL in rushing with a franchise-record 1,811 yards in 2021, remains on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) while completing his rehabilitation from surgery on his right ankle.

Taylor is in the final year of his rookie contract, which pays him a base salary of $4.3 million this season. He sought an extension that would make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid running backs, but the Colts decided they would wait until the end of the season to address his situation.

When an extension failed to materialize, Taylor requested a trade. That, too, was denied.

Until now.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.