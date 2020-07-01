Reports: NFL will shorten preseason schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – As expected, the NFL has decided to curtail its normal four-game preseason schedule.

According to numerous reports, including Pro Football Talk, the league is expected to announce Thursday it is canceling week 1 and week 4 of the preseason. That constriction comes on the heels of the Aug. 6 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game pitting Pittsburgh and Dallas in Canton, Ohio and accompanying activities being postponed until 2021.

The actions, obviously, are a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most recent decision leaves the Colts with an Aug. 24 game with the Washington Redskins at Lucas Oil Stadium and an Aug. 29 visit to Buffalo.

The Colts are scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 13 at Jacksonville.

The league still is operating under a schedule that has training camps opening July 25 through July 28. The Colts are expected to open camp July 28 at their West 56th Street complex.

