INDIANAPOLIS – Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has an AC joint sprain and is expected to miss time.

Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed the injury on his weekly Monday Zoom call with reporters.

The team does not have a timeline for his return yet, but Steichen says backup Gardner Minshew will start Sunday in Jacksonville. The team is still evaluating the potential for surgery and placing him on the injured reserve list.

The rookie hit his right shoulder on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf after a run during the second quarter of Sunday’s win over Tennessee.

As he left the field for evaluation in the locker room, it appeared he could barely move his right arm. The team initially said he was questionable to return, before ruling him out after halftime.

This is the third time in four games, Richardson has had to leave the game early. He hurt his ankle/knee on a run by the goal line in the season opener against the Jaguars, then suffered a concussion in week two at Houston, missing the team’s game the next week in Baltimore.

Minshew has filled in admirably for Richardson. The five-year veteran has played in four games, throwing for 553 yards and two TDs with no interceptions.