Sealed with a kick: Colts’ Blankenship named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Rodrigo Blankenship #3 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with his teammates after kicking the game winning field goal to defeat the Green Bay Packers in overtime of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – For the second week in a row, an Indianapolis Colts player earned recognition as AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Rookie Rodrigo Blankenship earned the honor on the strength of his 39-yard game-winning field goal against the Green Bay Packers. The kick sealed a 34-31 overtime victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It’s the first time in his young career that Blankenship has won the award. He was 4-5 on field goals, connecting on kicks of 37, 32, 43 and 39 yards against the Packers.

On the season, Blankenship is 23-26 on field goals. He ranks second in the NFL in field goals made and is tied for second in total points. He’s made 25 of 27 extra points.

In terms of NFL history, Blankenship is tied for fifth in field goals made and ranks seventh in total points by a player in their first 10 career games.

Last week, linebacker E.J. Speed earned distinction as AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his blocked punt against the Tennessee Titans. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3.

The Colts host the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday in a key AFC South showdown. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on CBS4.