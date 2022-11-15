INDIANAPOLIS – As expected, Shaquille Leonard’s season is over.

The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker underwent back surgery Tuesday that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the development.

It marks the second back surgery in five months for Leonard. He had the first on June 9, and it addressed two disks in his neck that were impacting nerves and causing pain and a lack of strength in his left leg and calf.

Leonard practiced last Wednesday but experienced a setback that forced him to miss the rest of the week. He told the media during his normal Thursday access “the nerve still isn’t firing in my calf.’’

He was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday, and ESPN reported Leonard was seeking the advice of noted back specialist Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles on Monday.

Leonard appeared in just three games this season and was on the field for a total of 74 plays. He missed the first three games because of the original back surgery and three more games after sustaining a concussion and a broken nose in the Colts’ week 4 loss to Tennessee.

