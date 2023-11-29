INDIANAPOLIS – It’s part of the job description that was understood when Shane Steichen settled into his first head coaching chair in mid-February.

Stuff’s gonna happen you didn’t anticipate. Deal with it.

Nine months and change later, stuff’s happened.

And Steichen and his Indianapolis Colts have dealt with it to the extent they’ve won three straight, are 6-5 and tenuously hold the final playoff spot as they prepare for Sunday’s test in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans.

“I just think focus on the task at hand,’’ Steichen said Wednesday. “There’s going to be stuff that comes up throughout the season. It’s going to happen throughout every season. You just have to do your job. Everyone has to do their job and keep it moving. That’s just the way I look at it, you know?’’

The NFL provides no time to dwell on the next unexpected hurdle in your path. And there’s always an unexpected hurdle.

Zaire Franklin has had a front-row seat to what has been a wild ride.

“I won’t lie,’’ the team’s leading tackler said. “Indianapolis. We’ve had our fair share of controversy and adversity the last couple of years for sure. I know at a certain point it does seem like there’s always something around the corner.’’

How to handle it?

“You’ve kinda gotta expect the unexpected, roll with the punches and keep moving forward,’’ Franklin said.

Expect the unexpected.

Remember?

*Suspensions levied against projected starting cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (gambling), cornerback Chris Lammons (personal conduct) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (performance-enhancing substance). Rodgers was waived, Lammons has appeared in two games and Stewart’s six-game suspension ends following the Titans game. Gus Bradley’s run defense will embrace Stewart with a massive bear hug next week.

*Jonathan Taylor’s dizzying 11-month experience that’s bookended with surgeries: ankle surgery in January and surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles to address an injury to his right thumb. In between were his protracted ankle rehab that kept him out of the offseason work and training camp as well as the first four games, and his three-year, $42 million contract extension.

Steichen wasn’t certain when Taylor suffered the thumb injury against Tampa Bay – apparently, it was in the first half – and said the team isn’t considering placing him on the injured reserve list, which would mean a four-game absence. Owner Jim Irsay said the team is hopeful Taylor only will miss two or three games.

*Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson convincing everyone he was worthy of being the No. 4 overall pick in the April draft, but suffering a season-ending injury to his right shoulder Oct. 8 against the Titans. That coincided with Taylor’s first appearance of the year. They were on the field for exactly one play. Richardson’s rookie season ended after four starts and 173 snaps. The shoulder injury followed a concussion and injury to his left knee.

*Linebacker Shaquille Leonard, the undeniable heartbeat of the defense since 2018, being waived last week.

*Starting cornerback Dallis Flowers suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in the opener against Jacksonville and rookie cornerback JuJu Brents being limited to five games and four starts by a hamstring injury. The second-round pick out of Warren Central H.S. did not participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough and likely will miss a fifth straight game and seventh overall.

*Injuries to left tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion), center Ryan Kelly (two concussions) and right tackle Braden Smith (hip/wrist) that have forced position coach Tony Sparano Jr. to use six different starting combinations in 11 games. Kelly missed the win over Tampa Bay and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol but was listed as a full participant Wednesday.

*Injuries to Franklin (missed one game with a knee), running back Zack Moss (one with a broken forearm), defensive end Kwity Paye (one with a concussion) and tight end Kylen Granson (two with a concussion).

*Second-year tight ends Jelani Woods missed the first 11 games with a hamstring issue and Drew Ogletree missed the last two with a foot injury.

Stuff has happened. Life has gone on.

“Yeah, I think any time when you lose good players, you’re not just going to replace them with just one guy,’’ said Gardner Minshew II, who’s done enough since Richardson’s loss to keep the Colts relevant. “I think everybody has to raise it up a bit. We’ll fill that void with JT. We’re going to miss him, for sure.’’

Moss assumed the feature-back role when Taylor missed the first four games and will do so again. Despite handling a diminished role since Taylor’s return, he’s the NFL’s No. 10 rusher with a team-best 672 yards.

When the Colts handled Tennessee 23-16 in week 5, Moss posted the best day of his four-year career: 23 carries, 165 yards, two touchdowns. The 165 yards are the fourth-highest total in the league this season.

“We know what we’re getting with Zack,’’ Minshew said. “Love giving him the ball. He’s been on my fantasy team all year. Love Zack. Excited to get him rolling again.’’

Moss reached out to Taylor on Tuesday.

“Just wishing him a speedy recovery and stuff like that,’’ he said. “I mean, I’ve already done it before, so now it’s just time to do it again. That’s why you prepare every day. You never know what’s going to happen in this league.’’

“You’ve just kinda gotta keep rollin’ with the punches,’’ Franklin said. “I think that’s why it’s so important to have those depth guys and guys in backup positions that are ready to go. Obviously, losing JT hurts. But man, having Zack don’t hurt. You get what I’m sayin’? Having him out there playing is always a great thing.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.