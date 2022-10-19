INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard has embarked on his second comeback in two months.

The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker was back on the practice field Wednesday, 17 days after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The fractured nose was “significant,’’ according to coach Frank Reich, and required surgery.

Leonard’s return to the practice field was an encouraging step, but it’s uncertain if he’ll be available for Sunday’s meeting with the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. He wore a red jersey and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Reich was asked if it’s realistic to expect Leonard to play with only three full-scale practices.

“A lot of discussion on that over the last 48 hours,’’ he said. “How much time is he going to need? Is it going to take a week? Two weeks? We’re going to need to see that. That’s a collective ‘We are going to need to see that.’’’

Any decision on Leonard’s status will include input from the player, trainers and doctors.

“We’ll see how it plays out in the coming week and weeks,’’ Reich said.

Leonard made his season debut in week 4 against the Titans after completing his rehab from offseason back surgery.

Taylor was ‘close’

Reich anticipated Jonathan Taylor playing in Sunday’s 34-27 win over Jacksonville.

“Probably wishful thinking by me,’’ he said.

Taylor sprained his right ankle in the Colts’ week 4 loss to Tennessee and missed the ensuing game at Denver. He practiced on a limited basis last Thursday and Friday, increasing Reich’s optimism he would be available for Jacksonville.

“I thought he was going to be ready. I did,’’ Reich said.

But after huddling with the team’s medical and training staff, it was determined Taylor needed another week.

“We’re all trying to push it,’’ he said. “I think he’s trying to push it and we just didn’t get there.’’

Taylor was on the practice field Wednesday.

More medical matters

Other players practicing Wednesday included running backs Nyheim Hines (concussion) and Deon Jackson (quad). Himes was practicing without a red jersey but remains in concussion protocol.

Among those not practicing: center Ryan Kelly and defensive ends Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.